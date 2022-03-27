Toronto Maple Leafs Look to Keep Rolling vs Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight.

Look for Eric Kalgren to start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, though words from luke fox That’s whether Jack Campbell will be back next weekend or early April.

What should have been a late-season fight before the playoffs will be like an uphill exercise, thanks to the fact that the Montreal Canadiens are the first team to be knocked out of the NHL playoffs this year.

They’re not as bad as their record, but the Canadiens clearly used all their luck to beat the Leafs and advance to the finals last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens

The Leafs are currently sitting seven points behind the Panthers, tied with the Bruins (though Boston have played an extra game) and one point up…