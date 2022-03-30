Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

Tonight’s game will see the Maple Leafs ride the momentum to an impressive 5-2 victory over the Atlantic Division leader against the Atlantic Division’s fastest riser at the Boston Bruins (7:00 p.m., SportsNet Ontario).

Toronto and Boston enter the game from 41–19–5 with similar records of 65 games, but the Bruins have achieved their 87 points through less prolific scoring and more skimpy goal prevention (in large part by much better goals). Thank you) and are riding in to a record of 27-9-3 in 2022 (best in the Eastern Conference, second in the league behind Colorado).

The Leafs haven’t been as impressive in 2022 at 21-11-3, but they’re lighting up on 3.97 goals per game (second only in the NHL behind Florida) and not dropping a ton more…