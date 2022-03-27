Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens – Game #63 Preview, Estimated Lineup & TV Info

Some short-handed heroics pushed them over the top against the Devils, with the Maple Leafs trying to build up some momentum as they took on the Montreal Canadiens.

Beating New Jersey in the next generation game on Wednesday proved to be a particularly beneficial victory for the Leafs. Due to the Lightning’s three straight falls, Toronto has moved up to second place in the Atlantic Division. They are tied with the rival Bruins, although the Leafs have a game in hand that gives them the opportunity to jump ahead and attempt to cement their place in the standings.

To do so they must defeat an enemy who bested them in their previous matchup, the Canadiens. A month earlier, the Hubs had won the Leafs 5-2. That win over Toronto came right…