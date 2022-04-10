Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

After another MVP-level performance from Austin Matthews pushed the Maple Leafs to the top in Dallas, Toronto returns home with a chance to secure a playoff berth against the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

All eyes were on Austin Matthews on Thursday night, when the Maple Leafs star scored his 55th and 56th goals to set a new franchise record in a season, the latter an overtime winner as the Leafs happy 4-3. Sent home. victory. Now, Toronto are in a position to earn a playoff spot with a win against a team that has given them problems this season; Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal comes on Saturday night winning two of their last three games, with their latest win being a 7-4 win over the Devils on Thursday. As it has been done…