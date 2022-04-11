Toronto Metro Station – Vigilances raised to mourn the shot dead of a Seneca College student in Toronto

International students of Seneca College gathered in Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday to mourn the death of Karthik Vasudev, who was shot dead at Toronto’s Sherborne subway station on Thursday.

“I hope everyone remembers him as a hardworking, ambitious and ambitious international student who was just getting to work,” Hrithik Sharma of the Seneca Student Federation told Global News.

Sharma was one of several international students standing in front of Toronto City Hall. He held banners and held a watch in honor of his deceased companion.

According to police, the shooting took place outside Sherborne Metro after 5 pm on Thursday.