Toronto Muslims set to celebrate Ramadan together after COVID restrictions are lifted

TORONTO – Mohsin Patel is working hard to create a program that will provide free food for those in need during the month of Ramadan.

Members of the mosque committee at the Mecca Islamic Center in east Toronto expect the coming weeks to be full as Muslims gather to pray and eat together for the first time in two years without any major COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are excited that we will celebrate Ramzan together in the mosque,” Patel said in an interview. “We can’t wait. This month is really precious to us.”

Mosques across Canada are getting ready to offer prayers at full capacity during the holy month, as provinces and territories lift the vast majority of their COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits.

Ramadan is expected to start…