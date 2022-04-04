Toronto police accuse son of killing mother after body found in garbage bag

Toronto police have charged with second-degree murder in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a black garbage bag in Leslieville nearly a week ago.

Police said the body of 46-year-old Tien Lai was found last Monday near East and Berkshire Road. Ly is Toronto’s 17th murder victim of the year. His body was showing signs of trauma and some amputations.

As of Wednesday, police said they were searching for her son, who had gone missing but was not yet a suspect.

Dallas Lee, 20, is believed to have lived with his mother in a condo building near Carla Avenue and Dundas Street East.

Police said they arrested Lai in Toronto on Saturday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Sunday, where the case was adjourned till April 8.

