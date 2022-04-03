Toronto Police Announce Arrest in Leslieville Massacre – Toronto

Police arrest a nail salon owner after he was found dead in a garbage bag Torontoeast end of

In a media releaseToronto police said Tien Lee’s son Dallas Lee, who was found dead on Monday, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Toronto police responded to a call in the area of ​​East Avenue and Berkshire Avenue on Monday afternoon after a member of the public discovered a dead body in a garbage bag.

Tuesday evening D.T. Sergeant Christopher Ruhl of the Toronto Police homicide unit said the body was discovered “with some signs of dismemberment”.

The authorities appealed to the public for help in identifying the victim.