Toronto Police Identifies Woman Found Dead in Garbage Bag in Leslieville

Toronto police have identified a woman found dead in a black garbage bag in Leslieville this week.

Police said Wednesday that the body found on Monday near East and Berkshire Road was that of Tien Lee, 46, of Toronto. The body was dumped near a sidewalk on the south side of East Avenue, west of Leslie Street.

The man who discovered the bag called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Police believe someone used a collapsible shopping cart to move the body, which they say that showed obvious signs of trauma and disfigurement. The case is believed to be of murder.

Police also said they could not locate 20-year-old Lee’s son Dallas Lee and were concerned for his well-being. He said he was not a suspect.

Police believe he lived with his mother in a condo building near Carlow Avenue and Dundas.