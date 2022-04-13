Toronto Police Say Man Accused of Randomly Shooting 2 People Was Planning to Kill More

Toronto police recently uncovered a disturbing link between the murders of two young men in Toronto – neither of whom knew each other, or shot them on separate occasions in different parts of the city. A complete stranger

It would seem as if 21 year old international student Karthik Vasudev and Elijah Eleazar Mahpathy, 35, a Toronto resident Both tragically and inexplicably were killed by the same person within 48 hours of each other.

Both attacks are believed to have been completely random, and police fear there would have been more murders if it were not for the prompt action of investigators, who found 39-year-old suspect Richard Jonathan Edwin surrounded by firearms at his home in Blore and Spadina. Found it happened on Sunday…