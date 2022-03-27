Toronto Raptors game resumes without fans after Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

Saturday’s Toronto Raptors game against the Indiana Pacers was postponed by 70 minutes and fans were evacuated after speaker fire at the Scotiabank Arena.

The fans were ordered to leave the building with 4:05 in the first half, and the Raptors were up 66–38.

An hour later, the players returned to the court for a 10-minute warm-up before ending the first half. Halftime was to be reduced to seven and a half minutes.

Update on Raptors vs Pacers. pic.twitter.com/bzlbvHly17 — Toronto Raptors (@raptors) March 27, 2022

A spokesperson for the Raptors described it as a “small electrical fire” and the video showed an overhead speaker set on fire over Section 103 in the eastern end of the arena. According to the spokesperson, a matter of concern…