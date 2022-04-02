Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic: Game Preview, TV Channel, Start Time, Injury Report

The Red-Hot Raptors head to Orlando in search of their fifth straight win. The Raptors entered Friday’s matchup with the Magic with a 44–32 record on the season.

DeMar DeRozan’s 50-piece on Thursday helped the Bulls move half a game ahead of the Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings, but the Cavaliers’ loss created even more distance between Toronto and Cleveland.

With six games remaining in their season, Toronto is now 2.5 games ahead of Cleveland for the No. 6 seed.

It has been difficult for Magic to win lately, as they have dropped seven of their last nine matches, including four in a row.

This will be the third and final encounter between the Raptors and the Magic this season. The previous ones have been close, with the Raptors winning by one point on October 29 and…