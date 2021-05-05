LATEST

Toronto tech company moves headquarters to St. Pete – St Pete Catalyst

St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing ecosystem for tech startups has lured another company to move its headquarters to the Sunshine City — and this time, it’s a cross-border relocation.

RabbitRun, formerly based in Toronto, is a B2B tech firm that provides software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solutions that managed service providers (MSPs) resell to small businesses, particularly those that have staff working remotely or from home. Which is why, given the massive workforce shifts during the pandemic, the company is primed for explosive growth.

Operating with a team of just five, including founder and COO Pat Saavedra and CEO Eric Hernaez, RabbitRun “has a need for 20-30 more people,” Hernaez told the Catalyst. “We plan to hire salespeople, sales support and other support [roles] all in St. Petersburg.”

RabbitRun CEO Eric Hernaez. Courtesy photo.

Hernaez has been based in St. Pete for the past five years. He was the founder and president of SkySwitch, which was acquired by BCM One in December. He said he crossed paths with Saavedra when he was with SkySwitch and had been considering RabbitRun as a potential vendor, but Saavedra’s company was still in an early stage of development. However, the firm’s value proposition intrigued him.

“SD-WAN has been around for five or six years,” Hernaez said. “It’s mostly used by larger enterprises to tie branch offices together. With this technology, your branch offices will appear to be on the same network, even though they’re all over the country or the world.”

SD-WAN, he added, can bond multiple Internet connections together and treat them as one, so “if one of your Internet connections has a problem, it can move traffic over to another one. It’s basically just a way to treat a network more flexibly and make it easier to scale.”

When the pandemic hit, Hernaez said, it became apparent that a less expensive SD-WAN solution marketed toward small- and medium-sized businesses could find a large and potentially lucrative market.

RabbitRun founder and COO Pat Saavedra. Courtesy photo.

“Almost across the board, the SD-WAN solutions out there have been designed for large companies with large companies in mind,” he said. “What RabbitRun did is the founder took this idea and said, ‘OK, home-based workers need the same kind of features, but the big solutions are just too expensive for companies to deploy in a home network.’ So the big breakthrough or invention, if you will, was that we came up with a new way of doing it that can be done more cheaply and cost-effectively and deployed for home workers.”

After reconnecting with RabbitRun following the sale of SkySwitch, Hernaez said he was “blown away” at the progress Saavedra had made: The company was able to provide a SD-WAN package, which consists of a router and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription, for around $50 per month as a starting cost. Hernaez not only offered his services as CEO, but he also invested in the company, which is likely to seek additional investors early next year.

“Our go-to-market strategy is to work with MSPs and introduce it to them as another product that they can offer to their clients,” he said. “It’s kind of the same model that worked for me at SkySwitch, so it’s a lot of the same customer base we’re talking to. But every MSP has customers with home workers these days, so it’s an easy conversation to have.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

31
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top