Torres equalizer saves Barcelona, ​​10-man West Ham draw with Lyon

FRANKFURT (AFP) – Ferran Torres’ second-half equalizer saved Barcelona on Thursday as the Spanish giants were held 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, who had Brazil defender Tuta sent off late for a second booking, took the lead when Anger Knauf struck the top corner with a curling long-range shot after half-time.

Barcelona were dealt a blow when captain Sergio Busquets brought down Rafael Borey when referee Sarjan Jovanovic reversed his decision to award the penalty.

However, Barcelona made a comeback when Torres tapped after a combination with Frankie de Jong in the 66th minute.

