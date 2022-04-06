Tory Lanez Arrested, Released on Bond for Violating Court Orders in Megan Thee Stallion Case – National

Canadian rapper Tori Lenz was released on bail shortly after being arrested for violating protective orders in an ongoing felony case alleging he shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s legs in 2020. was killed.

Lenz (real name Destar Peterson), 29, was handcuffed in court and briefly jailed on Tuesday after a judge said he called rapper Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Peet) had violated a protective order preventing him from contacting or harassing and discussing the evidence. In the case of external parties.

His bail was set for an increased amount of US$350,000 (formerly US$250,000, paid after Peterson’s 2020 arrest), which he posted.

The rapper was released several hours later.