Tory Lanez Megan The Stallion Handcuffed After Violating Protective Order | Entertainment

Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court on Tuesday (05.04.22) for violating a protective order in her felony case after she allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the leg.
The 29-year-old rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was taken into custody after appearing in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Superior Court Judge David Hereford found “substantial evidence that he had violated the order of protection.”
Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, confirmed to USA TODAY that Lenz had granted bail and was let go hours later.
The lawyer said: “The self-proclaimed noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent the matter from proceeding.”
Order does not mean Lenz …
