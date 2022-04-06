Tory Lanez violated orders in Megan Thee Stallion assault case: Judge

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday after a judge found that he had violated protective orders in his felony charge that he alleged nearly two years ago. Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the leg.

Judge David Hereford canceled Lenz’s $250,000 prior bail and increased it to $350,000 after hearing nearly an hour of arguments, and found that Lenz violated court orders to contact or harass Megan. or barred from discussing any finding in the matter with outside parties.

The “Say It” rapper had a bondsman for the morning hearing and spent nearly five hours in custody. Once he was processed and released, he climbed behind the wheel of the waiting Lamborghini, saying Rolling stone He felt “amazing” before driving…