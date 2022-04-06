Tory Lanez violated restraining orders for Megan Thee stallion, prosecutors say

A judge ordered that rapper Tory Lanez be sent into custody on Tuesday after prosecutors said he violated a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a pre-trial hearing that Lenz, whose legal name is Destar Peterson, violated two types of orders filed in his case. One is a “search protective order”, and the other is a temporary criminal restraining order.

Prosecutors told the judge that Lenz violated orders by directly addressing his ex-girlfriend on social media and discussing DNA evidence.

He was remanded in return for $350,000 in bail.

His attorney, Sean Holly, said the district attorney’s office asked for his bail to be canceled altogether or increased to $5 million.

“We are glad that…