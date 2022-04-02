Tory lawmakers say Boris Johnson didn’t mind this week’s grand dinner

read 5 minutes

It seemed all smiles on Tuesday night when Conservative lawmakers were filmed crossing the Westminster Bridge at the Park Plaza Hotel where Boris Johnson had invited them to a morale-boosting dinner.

But privately, many Tories felt uneasy about creating such a wine and dining show on the same day that the Metropolitan Police issued the first set of fixed penalty notices on parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the COVID lockdown.

At the event, Johnson gave a speech in which he mocked attempts by Tories lawmakers to oust him earlier in the year at the outrage caused by the ‘Partygate’ scandal, and described letters of no-confidence sent to President Graham Brady in 1922. did. Committee, “As some of the greatest journals …