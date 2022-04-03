Tory MP David Warburton suspended after investigation into sexual assault allegations

Somerset and Frome MP David Warburton has been suspended by the Conservative Party pending an investigation into allegations of his conduct.

It is understood Mr Warburton, who sits on the backbench, retracted the Tory whip after a formal complaint was made by two women to the new parliamentary harassment watchdog Independent Complaints and Complaints Scheme (ICGS).

Both women are understood to have accused Mr Warburton of unwanted sexual comments and sexual touch, The Times reports.

The Telegraph said the ICGS had received a report which claimed that the MP had behaved inappropriately. It is being told that he has denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Whip Office said: “While the investigation continues, David Warburton MP has removed the Conservative Party whip.”

The…