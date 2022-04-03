Tory MP David Warburton suspended amid harassment allegations

A Conservative MP has been suspended after an investigation began into allegations of behaviour.

Somerton and Froome MP David Warburton removed the Tory whip after two women made a formal complaint to the parliamentary harassment watchdog.

Wire The Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme (ICGS) has received a report which claims that the sitting MP on the bench behaved inappropriately.

Both complainants accused Mr Warburton of unwanted sexual remarks and sexual touch, according to The Sunday Times,

Mr Warburton denies any wrongdoing. The politician told the newspaper: “I have a huge amount of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn’t come first.

“I haven’t heard anything…