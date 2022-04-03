Tory MP David Warburton told friends he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital following the newspaper’s allegations. politics news

According to Sky News, Tory MP David Warburton has told his friends that he has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after allegations were made about his behavior in the Sunday newspaper.

The MP has said he is being treated “for severe shock and stress”: “It has been sheer hell.”

Somerton and From MP Has withdrawn the Tory whip pending an investigation into allegations of his conduct, which is being investigated by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Complaints Scheme (ICGS).

It is understood that the investigation is into complaints of sexual misconduct, which Mr Warburton denies.

It follows an investigation by the Sunday Times newspaper.

The ICGS is the first of its kind in any parliament in the world and aims to tackle “unfair practices” within the country.