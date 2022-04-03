Tory MP David Warburton withdraws pending investigation

a The Whip Office said the Tory MP has withdrawn the whip pending an investigation into allegations of his conduct.

Somerset and Frome MP David Warburton has vehemently denied any wrongdoing after being investigated by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Complaints Scheme on a series of allegations.

In a statement, he told the Sunday Telegraph: “I have a huge amount of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have not heard anything from the Independent Complaints and Complaints Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment more.”

The Standard has contacted Mr Warburton’s office for further comment.

