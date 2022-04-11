Tory MP Imran Ahmed Khan convicted of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

Tea Erie MP Imran Ahmed Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a home in Staffordshire in 2008 at Southwark Crown Court.

Mr Khan, 48, forced the boy to drink gin at a party 14 years ago, then dragged him over to the bed and asked him to watch pornography, a court heard.

The victim, now 29, told a jury that he felt “scared, weak, numb, numb and surprised” after Mr Khan touched his feet and legs when he went to sleep. top bunk.

He alleged that Mr Khan even saw him doing pull-ups and told him that he was “good looking” in a “whisper of love” in his ear which was “disgusting and really disgusting”.

The Conservative Party said the Wakefield MP had been expelled from the party.