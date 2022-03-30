Tory MP Jamie Wallis comes out as trans after ‘£50K blackmail plot’

The prime minister has praised the “bravery” of a Tory MP who revealed he is transgender and the victim of a £50,000 blackmail conspiracy.
Conservative Dr Jamie Wallis is the first UK Member of Parliament to come out as trans.
The 37-year-old said that since being elected in 2019 she has been threatened and “outed” by family members because of her gender identity.
In a highly personal statement, the Bridgend MP also alleged that she was raped in September last year and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.
Boris Johnson said: “It would have taken a lot of courage to share this very intimate story.
“Thank you for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others. The Conservative Party I lead will always wish you and everyone…
