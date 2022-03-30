Tory MP Jamie Wallis told Trans. praised Boris Johnson after coming out as

A Conservative MP has come out as trans and revealed in a highly personal statement that she was raped and blackmailed.
Jamie Wallis, 37, has been praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his bravery, after revealing that he is “not well” and has been open about having gender dysphoria.
The Bridgend MP said: “I’ve never lived my truth and I’m not sure how”, adding: “Maybe it starts with telling everyone.”
The message was posted online shortly before 3 a.m. after a gathering for Tory lawmakers, in which Mr Johnson allegedly made a joke about trans issues.
At the dinner, Politico reported that the prime minister said: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, or as (Labour leader Sir) Keir Starmer would say, those who have been assigned female or male at birth.”
Controversy over trans rights a…
