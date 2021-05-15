Total Box Office Collection Hindi Dubbed On TV World Television Premiere Date







Hello, all the cine-goers, so, as we all know the flawless screen presence of one of the most versatile, reputed, and dazzling actors of the film industry. Dhanush is one of those actors who can make the entire movie successful just with his presence. Recently, the actor has come back with his latest movie Karnan and again bring back the storm in the cinema theatres with his electrifying performance. The movie is minting colossal box office figures since the day of its release. It also comes up as the biggest opener of the leading star Dhanush. Now, it is all on its way to enter the second weekend.

Well, Karnan had started its box office run on 9 April 2021, however, it is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Along with the splendid performance of Dhanush Karnan has a gripping plot. It contains all the entertaining element that are enough to hit the right strings of the audience. Karnan opened with a respectable amount of ₹10.4 crores in Tamil Nadu alone and become the biggest opener of the leading star in the same circuit.

It faced a drop on its second day and seized Rs 6.5 crores as its second-day box office collection. At the time it was assumed that it would take its first-weekend box office collection to ₹20 crores. But it did better than the expectations and fetched ₹25.60 crores in its initial weekend. If we talk about the worldwide collection of the Karnan it is standing with an amount of ₹63 crores with its head held high. It is being said that the movie will soon join the 100 crores club if it goes ahead at the same pace. Along with its wonderful run, Karnan also grabs the title of All Center Hit and additional screens have been supplemented on high demand of the audience all over Tamil Nadu.

Now, Karnan is ready to enter his second weekend with an advantage as no big release is there for competition. So, it can be assumed that it will another flawless run for the movie ahead. The movie is inspired by the true incidents of 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that took place in the Tirunelveli district. It is Mari Selvaraj directorial bankrolled by Kalaipuli. S. Thanu under the production banner of V creations.

Karnan cast Dhanush, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Lakshmi Priya, Natarajan Subramaniam appearing in the major roles. We suggest all of you overjoying this must-watch action drama in the theatres. Follow all the guidelines and have safe and enjoyable entertainment, stay tuned for the Karnan box office collection.