Total Collection: Mumbai Saga Box Office Income Report Hit Or Flop

Mumbai Saga



Mumbai Saga is performing on its first week and all set to enter in its first week. It managed to start its theatrical run with satisfactory numbers. But faced drop on its first Saturday. However, it took a great jump of its first Sunday and come up with surprising box office numbers. It also maintains its stable run on its first Monday. But the competition for the movie has enhanced for it after the release after the much-awaited Hollywood movie Godzilla vs Kong released on 24 March 2021. It has got an extended weekend and it is affecting the pace of Mumbai Saga.

After a stable run on its first Monday, it faced a drop on its first Tuesday. On behalf of the latest box office reports, Mumbai Saga has collected a bit more than Rs 1 crores along with facing a drop nearly of 20%. It seems that it loses its firm hold on its 5th day. The multiplexes have faced a major drop on bigger multiplexes. Mumbai Saga is standing along with a total box office collection of Rs 11 crores with its first Tuesday collection.

Well, the first Wednesday collection of the movie has been affected by the release of Godzilla vs Kong. However, the Hollywood release is itself struggling with Northen circuits but still doing an appreciative business at the box office. It has been assumed that the movie will take its first-week box office to Rs 13 crores. As if we concern about the ongoing situation for the movie it seems quite difficult to hit the mark of Rs 20 crores. The prominent reason that it is scrambling in accumulating a satisfactory amount due to the heavy restrictions in Maharasthra and Gujrat circuit.

Mumbai Saga has collected rs 3 crores from Mumbai circuits. However, the numbers would have more if the situation is normal as Mumbai Saga is depicting some of the most crucial times of Mumbai underworld. Now, it has entered its second weekend, it will be interesting to watch if it will manage to hold at the box office of the pace will become indolent. Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Featuring Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham revolving around a cat and mouse chase of dreaded gangster Amartya Rao and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawakar. The movie set in the backdrop of the 90s and narrating how Bombay become Mumbai. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on the Mumbai Saga box office collection.

