“Toto is just trying to create tension” – Helmut Marco Mercedes is not affected by mind games. sport

“Toto is just trying to create tension” – Helmut Marco is not impressed with the mind games played by Toto Wolff before the beginning of 2021.

In his recent interview, Toto Wolff made Red Bull his favorite of the season, noting that they now boast an incredible pair of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, in addition to Red Bull’s spectacular against Mercedes in Abu Dhabi Citing victory.

In return, Red Bull heads Helmut Marco Not impressed with Wolff’s words and claims that Mercedes’ supreme is trying to create tension for the benefit of his team.

“Right now, there is less than a meter, so Toto is only trying to create tension and friction with his words. We expect to be at the forefront, but Mercedes is the clear favorite. They have won all the titles since the beginning of the hybrid era in 2014 F1-Insider.com.

Marco then attacked Aston Martin, who had a similar car on the track as Mercedes’ W10 in 2020, and now Marco claims it will be a duplication.

“I can’t imagine that Aston Martin will have a completely different rear than Mercedes,” Marco said. “The past has taught us that their cars will be very similar.”

Portuguese Grand Prix can be.

In addition to a personal ban, Marco has also corrected Wolfe’s information on the Portuguese Grand Prix, which was suspected of racing at the Algrave with the Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, Marco believes that Portugal — if all goes well — will host the race this year instead of Vietnam. “Contrary to other reports, I have received information that the Portuguese Grand Prix may continue as usual.”

Last year, the Portuguese track impressed a number of race drivers, which has now intensified their contention for 2021, as Nurburgering re-entered after the spectacular 2020 event.

Thus, it is only a few days before we get to know who will take the baton in the first week of May.

