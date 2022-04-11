Toto Wolff questions new race boss as Lewis Hamilton defies jewelery ban

Toto Wolff has questioned new Formula One race boss Niels Wittich’s jewelery ban, asking: “Is that a fight he needs?”
Lewis Hamilton defied the FIA’s clout at the Australian Grand Prix by competing with both ear piercings and nose studs – and later said he had no plans to remove him in future outings.
Wittich was hired by the FIA following the sacking of Michael Massi for breaking the rules at last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – an incident that deprived Hamilton of a record eighth championship.
“How he has run the first few races is respectable, solid and he hasn’t put a single foot wrong,” Mercedes team principal Wolff said of Witich in an interview with the PA news agency.
