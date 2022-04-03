Tottenham 0-0 Newcastle Live! Premier League Match Stream, Latest Score & Goal Updates Today

SPURS. chance for
28:00 – Sonny goes to space to shoot from inside the box, biting the ball from Bentankur but it is a weak attempt saved by Dubravka.
Tottenham free-kick deal
27:00 – Target flashes the resulting free-kick into the box, with Doherty clearing on the previous post.
ken book
26:00 – The England captain loses the ball and then downs a breaking Saint-Maximin, duly going into the book.
Spurs. small room for
24:00 – Son nearly gets behind but Byrne cuts the ball off Kulusevsky.
Romero to the rescue
21:00 – Brilliant tackle to stop Saint-Maximin in his tracks as he overtakes Emerson Royal before blocking Argentinian Joe Willock’s shot from close-range.
