Tottenham beat Aston Villa in Champions League race

It was a Premier League day that could hardly have been better for Tottenham.

With their 4-0 win at Aston Villa – inspired by Son Heung-min’s hat-trick – and losses to both Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham became the favorites to claim a fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. Went.

Antonio Conte’s team has been in form as its rivals remain trapped and are now three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who went 2-1 at home to Brighton for a third loss in their previous fourth game.

For United, a 1–0 loss to the Everton team, which was in freefall, constituted another low, which turned into a desperate season. One, remarkably, that could end up without qualifying for European competition just yet.

United in seventh place, six points behind…