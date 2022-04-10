Tottenham beat Aston Villa, Manu and Arsenal

The Premier League day for Tottenham could not have been better.

With their 4-0 win at Aston Villa – which included a Son Heung-min hat-trick – and defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham are the favorites to finish fourth in the table, having qualified The last one. Champions League.

Antonio Conte’s side are in top form as their rivals remain trapped and are now three points clear of Arsenal, who lost 2-1 at home to Brighton, their third loss in four matches.

Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski are an attacking trio for Tottenham that no one can stop, score and assist in every goal against Villa.

Everton scored a crucial victory in their fight to avoid relegation…