Tottenham beat Newcastle 5-1 in the EPL. in fourth place

Tottenham beat North London rivals Arsenal in the top four of the English Premier League for at least a day after beating Newcastle 5-1. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored for Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, who have scored more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.

Newcastle took the lead in the 39th minute with a free kick from Fabian Schaer, but could not handle Tottenham’s relentless attack. They came from all angles, with wing backs Doherty and Royal also popping up to score the rare goal.

Tottenham move to fourth on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, with two games in hand, the first coming on Monday at Crystal Palace. Tottenham and Arsenal are five points behind third place…