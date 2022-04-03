Tottenham beat Newcastle – TSN.ca

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham beat Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday to top north London rivals Arsenal in the English Premier League’s top four for at least a day.

Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored for Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, who have scored more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.

Newcastle took the lead in the 39th minute with a free kick from Fabian Schaer, but could not handle Tottenham’s relentless attack. They came from all angles, with wing backs Doherty and Royal also popping up to score the rare goal.

Tottenham slipped to fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, who have two games in hand – the first coming on Monday at Crystal Palace. Tottenham and Arsenal are five…