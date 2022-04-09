Tottenham boss Antonio Conte slams Christian Eriksson rumours

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte slams Christian Eriksson rumours

Tottenham re-signing Christian Eriksson this summer makes perfect sense.

The 30-year-old left Spurs to join Inter Milan in January 2020, but is currently back in the Premier League with Brentford.

Ericsson signed a short-term deal for Brentford earlier this year after his Inter contract was terminated as a result of the midfielder being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.


Read Full News