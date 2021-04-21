Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ‘shaken’ by European Super

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is ‘shaken’ by the backlash obtained following widespread condemnation expressed in direction of the proposal of the European Tremendous League.

Spurs had been one in every of six Premier League golf equipment together with rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis and Manchester United who signed as much as be a part of the brand new breakaway competitors, which was introduced late on Sunday night.

A gathering was held on Tuesday between Premier League chief government Richard Masters and the opposite 14 golf equipment who had been ignored of the breakaway league, to share their views and focus on what plans of motion the league ought to take.

In accordance with The Solar, Levy spoke with Brighton & Hove Albion chief government Paul Barber earlier than this assembly, expressing how he could have misjudged the temper of the followers on this nation and throughout Europe.

Barber, a former board member at Tottenham, advised the opposite golf equipment that Levy stated this was “not what I needed, or anticipated”.

“Daniel says this all grew from a sense that UEFA merely does not hearken to us as a League. He believes the large golf equipment deserve extra respect and more cash,” the Seagulls chief added.

Since Tuesday’s assembly, Man Metropolis grew to become the primary membership to announce that they’ve withdrawn from the competitors, whereas the opposite 5 Premier League golf equipment have additionally filed paperwork that can see them comply with go well with.