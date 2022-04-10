Tottenham ‘feel the blood’ of top four rivals, says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said his team can “feel the blood” of their rivals and capitalize on their slip as the north London club finished fourth in the Premier League with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa. But it has tightened its grip.

Son Heung-min’s hat-trick on Saturday (April 9) helped Tottenham extend a three-point lead over rivals Arsenal, with Conte’s side finishing fourth in the league with 57 points after 31 matches. Arsenal are fifth on 54 points, having played one match less.

Manchester United’s defeat at Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defeat at Newcastle United also helped Tottenham consolidate their hold on fourth place.

Conte said he was pleased with the attitude and composure of his players, who took the lead before facing pressure against Villa in the first half.