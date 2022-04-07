Tottenham Hotspur indebted Tanguy Ndombele scores for Hammer to cancel Jarrod Bowen’s opener

West Ham secured a 1–1 draw with Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-finals at the London Stadium.

Hammer finished the game with ten men after Aaron Cresswell was controversially sent off to deny Moussa Dembele the opportunity to score a clear goal.

Jarrod Bowen’s distracted strike in the second half gave the home side the lead, but Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele took advantage of some sluggish defense to score what could prove to be a vital equalizer.

The Europa League clash will begin at 8 pm at the London Stadium

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions

talkSPORT will have updates throughout the day and you can listen through our radio player below

Follow our live blog regularly…