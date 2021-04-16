Tottenham Hotspur ‘join PSG in race for Barcelona’s Emerson’

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly be a part of PSG and the 2 Milan golf equipment within the race to signal in-demand Barcelona full-back Emerson, who’s part-owned by Actual Betis.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly able to do battle with Paris Saint Germain for the signature of Barcelona defender Emerson.

The 22-year-old has spent the previous two years at Actual Betis and has grow to be an integral member of their group – netting one purpose and helping 4 extra in 26 La Liga appearances this time period.

Emerson – who’s partly owned by Betis – is because of return to Barcelona this summer time, however he’s supposedly one in every of a number of gamers that the cash-strapped Catalans may look to dump in a bid to lift funds for summer time enterprise.

PSG and Arsenal have each been linked with a swoop for Emerson, however in response to Sports activities stadium, Tottenham are additionally given the uncertainty surrounding each Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty.

The report provides that Betis shouldn’t have the monetary assets to signal the defender completely, and the participant is in excessive demand too, with the 2 Milan golf equipment and Bayer Leverkusen supposedly eyeing a summer time transfer for the Brazilian.

Emerson has not made a single look for Barcelona since he initially joined from Atletico Mineiro in 2019, however the Catalans have reportedly slapped a €25m (£21m) price ticket on his head.