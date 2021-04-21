Tottenham Hotspur make contact with Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao head coach Marcelino is reportedly in competition to succeed Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur’s subsequent supervisor.

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Athletic Bilbao‘s Marcelino over changing into their subsequent supervisor, in line with a report.

Spurs are looking out for a brand new boss after parting firm with Jose Mourinho on Monday, bringing an finish to the Portuguese’s 17-month spell in North London.

Ryan Mason, who was pressured to retire from taking part in three years in the past, has been positioned in caretaker cost till the top of the season.

Chairman Daniel Levy is raring to make a everlasting appointment in time for the summer time, and The Athletic means that contact has already been made with Marcelino.

The 55-year-old has a very good repute in Spain following spells with Sevilla, Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic, whom he solely joined in January on an 18-month deal.

Marcelino guided Athletic Bilbao to Supercopa de Espana glory towards Barcelona firstly of the 12 months, however the Basque facet have misplaced two Copa del Rey finals this month.

The report means that the Spaniard has a clause in his contract that can enable him to go away for an reasonably priced compensation sum.