Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

© Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur sack supervisor Jose Mourinho, with the membership sitting seventh within the desk.
Contents hide
1 Tottenham Hotspur have parted firm with supervisor Jose Mourinho, with the membership sitting seventh within the desk.
Tottenham Hotspur have parted firm with supervisor Jose Mourinho, with the membership sitting seventh within the desk.
Extra to observe.
Jose Mourinho future – Click on right here for extra tales
Click on right here for extra tales about Jose Mourinho
Click on right here for extra tales about Tottenham Hotspur
Gather / Create New Information
Learn Subsequent:
Wojciech Szczesny ‘won’t be a part of Spurs this summer season’
>
Enter your electronic mail handle to subscribe to Sports activities Mole‘s free match previews e-newsletter! Updates are despatched twice every week.