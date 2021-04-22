Tottenham Hotspur team news: Injury, suspension list vs.

Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur’s newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s EFL Cup closing with Manchester Metropolis.

Tottenham Hotspur interim supervisor Ryan Mason gears up for a baptism of fireplace at Wembley as his aspect tackle Manchester Metropolis in Sunday’s EFL Cup closing.

The 29-year-old has been given six days to organize for the showdown following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, however he no less than acquired off to a profitable begin in midweek with a 2-1 Premier League victory over Southampton.

The Lilywhites haven’t lifted a serious trophy since beating Chelsea within the 2008 version of the EFL Cup, and Mason could must cope with out his star striker for Sunday’s assembly with the defending champions.

Right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up all of Tottenham’s newest harm and suspension information forward of the competition.

Standing: Main doubt

Kind of harm: Ankle

Attainable return date: April 25 (vs. Man Metropolis)

Harry Kane limped off with an ankle drawback within the dying embers of final week’s draw with Everton and was nowhere to be seen towards Southampton. Mason is optimistic that the England captain can return to coaching earlier than the top of the week, but it surely stays to be seen if he can be given the inexperienced gentle for the ultimate.

Standing: Out

Kind of harm: Calf

Attainable return date: April 21 (vs. Southampton)

Ben Davies is struggling to beat a calf drawback he sustained on worldwide obligation with Wales, and Mason has admitted that he doesn’t know when the left-back will return, so he’s all however assured to overlook the ultimate.

Standing: Minor doubt

Kind of harm: Muscle

Attainable return date: April 25 (vs. Man Metropolis)

Matt Doherty returned to workforce coaching earlier than Wednesday’s conflict with Southampton, however he was not handed match for the midweek encounter. The best-back ought to be able to play towards Man Metropolis, although.

TOTTENHAM’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham don’t have any gamers suspended for the ultimate.