Tottenham Hotspur to meet with Maurizio Sarri next week?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly intend to satisfy with Maurizio Sarri subsequent week as they plan for all times after Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss has emerged because the bookmakers’ new favorite to be the following Premier League supervisor sacked from his put up after his facet’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United final weekend.

Mourinho set an undesirable file of shedding 10 top-flight matches in a single season for the primary time with that loss on their very own turf, and a current report claimed that Sarri is being eyed as a potential substitute for the 58-year-old.

In accordance with Italian outlet The Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs’ curiosity in former Chelsea boss Sarri is real, and the Lilywhites are planning to carry talks with the 62-year-old as early as subsequent week as Daniel Levy weighs up his managerial choices.

The report provides that Sarri is pondering his subsequent profession transfer after being made conscious of Tottenham’s curiosity, however Roma and Naples are each practical locations for the recently-axed Juventus supervisor, who has been out of administration since being sacked by the Previous Woman final summer season.

Underneath Mourinho, Spurs suffered a humiliating last-16 Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb, and the North London facet are six factors adrift of the highest 4 within the Premier League with seven video games left to play.