Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United – English Premier League (4/3/22) | How to View, Start Time, Preview

In the English Premier League, a good chunk of clubs are trying to break into the top four with just a few months into the season, while another group is trying to avoid relegation and stay in the top division. On Sunday, a pair of such teams battle it out in north London, as Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United.

After a mediocre start to the season, Spurs are right in the race for the top-four of the table, the four spots that qualify clubs for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Coming into the weekend, Tottenham are just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and eight points behind third-placed Chelsea. Tottenham went 3-1 down in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United last month.