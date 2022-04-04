Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United – Football Match Report – April 3, 2022

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte hailed his side’s recent progress and said months of hard work went into the Premier League top four after beating Newcastle United 5-1 at home on Sunday. She was getting colours. ,

Goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn propelled them to victory when Newcastle took the first-half lead through Fabian Schaar.

The win put Tottenham level with Arsenal on 54 points but their London rivals have two games in hand and could move back to fourth when they visit Crystal Palace on Monday.

“I like to be honest and frank with my players every moment. I came in November and it was difficult to set a goal for the season. I …