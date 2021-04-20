Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton injury

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest harm and suspension information forward of Wednesday’s Premier League conflict between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur start the post-Jose Mourinho period on Wednesday once they do battle with Southampton within the Premier League on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Portuguese boss was relieved of his duties with the membership languishing in seventh place within the desk, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest crew information for Spurs and Southampton, who misplaced their FA Cup semi-final to Leicester Metropolis on the weekend.

© Reuters

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Out: Matt Doherty (unspecified)

Uncertain: Harry Kane (ankle), Ben Davies (calf)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Vinicius

SOUTHAMPTON

Out: William Smallbone (knee), Oriol Romeu (ankle), Michael Obafemi (muscular)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Minamino, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Adams