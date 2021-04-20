LATEST

Tottenham ‘identify Julian Nagelsmann as top target to

RB Leipzig supervisor Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly Tottenham Hotspur’s first option to take over from Jose Mourinho in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly recognized RB Leipzig supervisor Julian Nagelsmann as their main candidate to switch Jose Mourinho as supervisor.

The Portuguese boss was relieved of his duties on Monday morning after profitable simply certainly one of his last six matches on the helm, with the membership languishing in seventh place within the Premier League desk.

Former participant Ryan Mason has led first-team coaching classes forward of Wednesday’s Premier League battle with Southampton, and Spurs have been linked with Leicester Metropolis boss Brendan Rodgers as they seek for Mourinho’s successor.

Nonetheless, in keeping with the TMT Mail, Nagelsmann is Daniel Levy‘s primary goal of their hunt for a brand new supervisor, and the 33-year-old might be open to a transfer to the English capital this summer season.

Alternatively, the report provides that Spurs might should cough up £10m to prise Nagelsmann away from Leipzig, as his current deal doesn’t expire till 2023, and the previous Hoffenheim boss is being tipped to turn out to be Hansi Flick‘s successor at Bayern Munich.

Mourinho has been sacked by Spurs simply six days earlier than their EFL Cup last with Manchester Metropolis, and Spurs gamers are thought to have been concerned in a dressing room revolt towards the 58-year-old.

