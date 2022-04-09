Tottenham move into top 4 after Son’s hat-trick against Aston Villa. Premier League 2021/2022

- 29′ – Geel – Pierre-Emile Hosberg
- 21′ – Yellow – Danny Ings
- 21′- verb. Matt Doherty by Sergio Reguilon
- 3′ – Target – Son Heung-min (0 – 1)
- 90+1′ – Yellow – Harry Kane
- 84′ – Continuing. Dejan Kulusewski by Steven Bergwijn
- 82′ – Geel – Ashley Young
- 80′ – verb. Lucas Digne Dorr Ashley Young
- 78′ – Continuing. Son Heung-min by Lucas Moura
- 74′ – Yellow – Emerson Royal
- 72′ – Goal – Son Heung-min (0 – 4)
- 70′ – verb. Philippe Coutinho dor Emiliano Bendia
- 70′ – verb. Danny Ings Dore Leon Bailey
- 66′ – Goal – Son Heung-min (0 – 3)
- 50′ – Goal – Dejan Kulusewski (0 – 2)
Premier League
Tottenham have done well in the battle for the Champions League ticket. On a visit to Aston Villa, a hat-trick from star Heung-Min Son helped Spurs win 0–4.
