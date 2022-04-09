Tottenham move into top 4 after Son's hat-trick against Aston Villa. Premier League 2021/2022

  2. 29′ – Geel – Pierre-Emile Hosberg
  3. 21′ – Yellow – Danny Ings
  4. 21′- verb. Matt Doherty by Sergio Reguilon
  5. 3′ – Target – Son Heung-min (0 – 1)
  2. 90+1′ – Yellow – Harry Kane
  3. 84′ – Continuing. Dejan Kulusewski by Steven Bergwijn
  4. 82′ – Geel – Ashley Young
  5. 80′ – verb. Lucas Digne Dorr Ashley Young
  6. 78′ – Continuing. Son Heung-min by Lucas Moura
  7. 74′ – Yellow – Emerson Royal
  8. 72′ – Goal – Son Heung-min (0 – 4)
  9. 70′ – verb. Philippe Coutinho dor Emiliano Bendia
  10. 70′ – verb. Danny Ings Dore Leon Bailey
  11. 66′ – Goal – Son Heung-min (0 – 3)
  12. 50′ – Goal – Dejan Kulusewski (0 – 2)

Premier Leaguematch day 3209-04-2022 18:30

Tottenham have done well in the battle for the Champions League ticket. On a visit to Aston Villa, a hat-trick from star Heung-Min Son helped Spurs win 0–4.

