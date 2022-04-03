Tottenham should ‘act quickly’ if they want to sign Benfica forward Nunez, says Kenny

Paddy Kenny has urged Tottenham Hotspur to “act quickly” if they want to sign highly-rated Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester United and Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old, who has scored 21 goals in 23 Portuguese league games during this tenure.

A report last month added Tottenham to the mixwith 90 minutes Claiming that Nez is ‘ready to move’ to the Premier League.

Spurs were keen to sign Adama Traore and Luis Diaz in January, however, they missed their target after opting to join Barcelona and Liverpool respectively.

And Kenny fears Antonio Conte’s side could face a similar situation with Nez if they don’t “act quickly.”

“It has to be a …